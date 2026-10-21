Russia attacked Korotych near Kharkiv; a baby is among the victims

On the night of October 21, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the village of Korotych in the Kharkiv region. Two people were killed in the attack, and 11 others suffered acute stress reactions. Among the victims were a two-month-old boy and an eight-year-old girl.

According to him, Korotych came under a massive attack by Russian drones that night. As a result of the enemy shelling, 13 private homes and cars were damaged, and a farm building was destroyed by fire.

“An 81-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were killed in the attack. Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones. Another 11 people suffered acute stress reactions, including a 2-month-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. All received the necessary medical care,” Oleg Synehubov’s statement reads.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration added that all emergency services were working around the clock to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack and assist the victims.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On October 20, Russian troops repeatedly attacked the “Epicenter” hypermarket in the Rivne region. The strikes caused a massive fire, and rescue workers released photos of the damage.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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