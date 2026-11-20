Over the past day, the occupiers used drones, aircraft, and artillery to shell the Kherson region. As of the morning of November 20, three civilians had been injured as a result of the Russian strikes.

The following settlements came under enemy attack: Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Dniprovske, Rozliv, Nadiivka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Daryivka, Mykilsk, Chaychyne, Ingulets, Ingulivka, Yasna Polyana, Ponyativka, Lymants, Ivanivka, Dudchany, Urozhayne, Osokorivka, Vesele, Gavrylivka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Novokayri, Novooleksandrivka, Respublika, Chervonyi Mayak, and Kherson.

Russian forces struck social infrastructure and residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements. In particular, they damaged three private homes and destroyed a gas pipeline.

Three people were successfully evacuated yesterday from the region’s liberated communities.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, Russian jet-powered drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian forces carried out 1,733 strikes on the Donetsk region. Eight settlements came under enemy fire, and residential buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

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