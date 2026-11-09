Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi and the Poltava region; there is damage

On the night of November 8, Russian troops once again attacked the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions with drones. The strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and farm structures. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

According to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, a Russian drone attacked a private residence in the Hlobyn community of the Kremenchuk district.

“In the Hlobyn community of the Kremenchuk district, an enemy UAV struck the grounds of a private residence. A fire broke out in a farm building,” the statement reads.

No one was injured as a result of the attack. The fire broke out in a farm building.

Residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack on Khmelnytskyi. Fires broke out in private homes.

This was reported by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

“As a result of a Russian drone attack on the regional capital, residential buildings were damaged. Fires broke out in private homes,” he noted.

Rescue workers and other necessary services are on the scene. Efforts to address the aftermath of the enemy strike are ongoing.

As of the time of this report, there were no reports of fatalities or injuries in Khmelnytskyi.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the sites of the strikes have already been extinguished.

Since the evening, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Five districts came under enemy fire, and damage was reported to businesses, infrastructure, service stations, and vehicles.

In addition, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

A residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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