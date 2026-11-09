Russia attacked five towns in the Kherson region; one person was wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled five settlements in the Kherson city community. As a result of artillery strikes and drone attacks, high-rise buildings and private homes were damaged, and one person was wounded.

“Kherson, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Pryozernoye, and Antonivka came under fire from Russian artillery and drone attacks. In particular, high-rise and private homes were damaged,” Shanko wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was injured.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

On the night of November 8–9, Russian troops once again attacked the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions with drones. The strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and farm structures. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

Since the evening, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Five districts came under enemy fire, and damage was reported to a business, infrastructure, a service station, and vehicles.

In addition, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

A residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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