The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the successful launch of a "Bulava" intercontinental ballistic missile from the nuclear submarine "Generalissimus Suvorov." According to the Russian ministry, the missile was launched from the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk toward the Chizha test range in the Arkhangelsk region.

The “Bulava” is a sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile designed for deployment on strategic nuclear submarines. It is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The launch took place amid diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. The occupiers decided to test the missile near the aggressor country’s eastern borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia to take place in early November.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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