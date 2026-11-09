The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times

Since this evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Five districts came under enemy fire, and damage was reported to a business, infrastructure, a service station, and vehicles.

“The enemy has attacked five districts of the region with drones nearly 20 times. A business in Dnipro was damaged. Infrastructure in Kam’yanske was destroyed,” said the head of the regional military administration.

According to him, Russian troops also struck infrastructure in the Hrechanopodivska community of the Kryvyi Rih district.

In the Samarivsky district, the Pishchanska and Cherkaska communities came under attack. A service station and vehicles were damaged there.

“In the Nikopol region, the district center and the Pokrovska community were targeted,” added Oleksandr Hanzha.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In addition, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

A residential building was damaged as a result of the Russian strike on Odesa. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

As a reminder, on the night of November 6–7, Russian terrorist forces struck energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured in the attack and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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