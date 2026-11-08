The Russians have attacked Dnipro again; trucks and warehouses are on fire at a trucking company

Russian troops have once again struck Dnipro. The attack sparked a fire on the grounds of a trucking company—trucks and warehouse facilities are on fire.

“The Russians have struck Dnipro again. A fire broke out in the warehouses and trucks at the trucking company,” Ganza wrote.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the attack.

This was reported by Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. A total of 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, were left without centralized heat.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 54-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. The victim was hospitalized.

This morning, November 8, Russian forces attacked a suburb of Dnipro with a drone. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strike. At least one private home was destroyed, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Volyn region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. The fire has now been contained; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian forces struck a food warehouse—which had previously been attacked—for a second time. The strike triggered a massive fire.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed on November 7 as a result of Russian shelling. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two more were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

Read us on