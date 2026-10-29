On October 29, Russian troops struck a five-story residential building in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, with a guided aerial bomb. At least five people were injured in the attack.

People may still be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building. Details regarding the consequences of the Russian strike are still being clarified.

According to reports, the strike hit a five-story building, causing partial destruction from the first to the fifth floors.

It is reported that people may be trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway.

According to preliminary information, five people were injured as a result of the enemy attack. All are receiving medical care.

All emergency services are operating on high alert.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

The Russians attacked Izyum with KAB missiles; there are casualties and damage.

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one wounded person in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was wounded.

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