As a result of the strike on November 20, the Podil-Voskresensky Bridge, the Darnytskyi Bridge, and the Pivdennyi Bridge were damaged. Restrictions were imposed on certain crossings, which complicated transportation between the right and left banks of the capital.

According to the mayor, the Podil-Voskresensky Bridge was damaged by a ballistic strike. Traffic across this bridge from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro is currently completely closed.

In addition, the Darnytskyi Bridge sustained damage. However, the mayor did not specify how severe the damage is or whether it has affected traffic on the bridge. Klitschko also reported another strike on the South Bridge. Following the attack, traffic across this bridge remains restricted.

Specifically, traffic on the South Bridge is permitted only from the left bank to the right bank. A weight limit of 10 metric tons has been set for private and other motor vehicles, and 18 metric tons for public transportation.

At this time, the full extent of the damage to all three bridges remains unknown. According to Klitschko, experts will be able to inspect the bridge structures and assess the extent of the damage only after the air raid alert has ended.

Due to the disruption of transportation links between the banks of the Dnipro River, the mayor has asked Kyiv residents not to drive into the city in private vehicles unless absolutely necessary.

Separately, Klitschko called on the heads of institutions and businesses that have the capacity to do so to implement remote work arrangements for their employees.

These recommendations are related to traffic restrictions on the bridges that connect the two parts of the capital. Reducing the number of private vehicles on the roads can help avoid placing additional strain on the available crossings.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

As a reminder, the main building of Dragomanov University in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.

In addition, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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