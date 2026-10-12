"The situation in Oleshky is an example of genocide committed by Russia," Zelenskyy said

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Oleshky in the Kherson region, which is occupied by Russian troops, is an example of genocide. According to him, the invaders have deprived local residents—including children—of access to food, and the city has suffered widespread destruction

Zelenskyy emphasized that the situation in Oleshky goes beyond the issue of hunger, as Russian occupiers are preventing local residents from obtaining food. The town is currently under occupation, which significantly complicates efforts to provide aid to the people.

“This is a place in Ukraine that has now been razed to the ground, where the Russians did not allow either children or adults to receive food. We are not talking about hunger there now; we are talking about genocide. That is what we are talking about. We’re trying to help these people, but they’re currently under occupation.

We are grateful to all the countries that are trying to help us. We are grateful to everyone who is helping us unblock the city of Oleshky and bring back our citizens, bring back our people. But this is extremely difficult, and it is very painful as of today,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president thanked the countries that support Ukraine and are helping to find ways to lift the blockade on Oleshky and bring Ukrainian citizens home. At the same time, he stressed that due to the occupation, this task remains extremely difficult and painful.

The head of state spoke about this during the Warsaw Security Forum.

In the situation with Oleshky, a model similar to the one used in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied.

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