Three Data Centers in One Week: How Attacks on “Yandex” Exposed Russia’s Dependence on Digital Infrastructure

On the night of October 10, 2026, in the Russian city of Vladimir, a drone attack brought the Yandex data center to a halt. This is already the third of the company’s facilities to sustain damage in the span of a few days: prior to this, strikes had targeted centers in Sasovo, in the Ryazan region, and in Kaluga. The consequences extended far beyond the problems of a single tech company: the disruptions affected cloud infrastructure, services for ordinary users, and platforms on which other companies depend.

At first glance, a data center is simply a building with servers that can be repaired or replaced. However, the modern digital economy works differently. A single facility can simultaneously house computing resources, databases, and data storage systems that support the operation of dozens of third-party products. Therefore, damage to the physical infrastructure can cause a chain reaction of disruptions far beyond the server owner’s own operations.

UA.News explains which services were affected by the attacks on “Yandex,” why this company has become one of the key elements of the Russian digital economy, whether the attacks could slow down technological development in Russia, and what contradictions the concept of a sovereign internet reveals.

Sasovo, Kaluga, Vladimir: How Yandex’s Data Centers Were Attacked

The first of three widely reported incidents occurred on the night of October 8 in the city of Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast. According to the company itself, its data center sustained serious damage as a result of a drone attack, after which operations at the facility were completely halted. A fire broke out at the site, and specialists began assessing the condition of the equipment.

In a statement on October 9, Yandex noted that it cannot yet determine when the equipment at the damaged sites will be restored to operation. The company confirmed that part of its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack on Sasovo. On the same day, it reported a strike on the data center in Kaluga, where several modules were completely knocked out of service.

A third incident came to light on the night of October 11. Following a drone attack, the data center in Vladimir ceased operations. According to the company, no employees were injured, and specialists and emergency services were working at the scene.

The company confirmed that the facilities had stopped operating and that infrastructure had been damaged. However, the full extent of the physical damage, the final number of malfunctioning servers, and the timeline for restoring full capacity remain unknown. Not every service outage means that its data has been destroyed or that the service has permanently ceased to function.

The scale of the problem is due to the size of the infrastructure itself. The facility in Sasovo housed tens of thousands of servers. In addition, it housed two of Yandex’s three supercomputers, which are used, in particular, for the development of artificial intelligence technologies. If these computing systems have indeed sustained serious damage, the consequences could affect not only current online services but also the future training and refinement of AI models.

Over 80 services at risk: what has stopped working

The most noticeable consequence of the attacks was disruptions in the operation of Yandex Cloud—a cloud platform used by both Yandex’s own divisions and third-party companies. Following the incident in Vladimir, issues were reported with over 80 of the platform’s services.

According to reports on the incident, the disruptions affected computing resources, network components, databases, storage, developer tools, and AI services. Among them was the YandexGPT API—an interface through which developers can integrate language models into their own applications.

This is a fundamental difference between a typical website outage and a cloud platform issue. If a specific website stops loading, the user loses access to a single product. If an infrastructure component that powers other products fails, problems can arise simultaneously for dozens of companies. Each of them has its own website, app, and customer base, but in reality, they all depend on a shared provider of computing resources.

Among the consumer products for which issues were reported following the attack on Vladimir were “Yandex Music,” “Telemist,” “Yandex Home,” and the voice assistant “Alisa.” These are services with different functions: music streaming, video calls, smart device control, and voice interaction.

The consequences were not limited to products under the “Yandex” brand. Following a previous attack on Sasovo, issues were reported with the websites of the Russian railway operator “RZD,” the mobile operator “MegaFon,” and some media outlets.

Some products may have operated erratically, some may have lost certain functions, while others were able to recover thanks to load balancing.

Why Yandex Is So Important to Russia

In Russia, Yandex has long outgrown the scope of a search engine. It is an ecosystem that encompasses navigation, taxis, food and goods delivery, advertising, email, cloud computing, video communication, entertainment subscriptions, financial products, and developer tools.

For the average user, this integration means convenience: a single account, a familiar interface, shared payment mechanisms, and interconnected services. But for the digital economy, this model has another side. The more daily tasks are concentrated within a single ecosystem, the more potential points of failure arise in the event of a large-scale technical problem.

For example, issues with mapping services can complicate route planning. Disruptions in taxi or delivery services can affect trips, orders, and the earnings of drivers and couriers. Instability in a cloud platform can disrupt the operation of corporate applications, websites, internal databases, and customer support services.

Another key area is advertising and e-commerce. Businesses use digital tools to attract customers, process orders, conduct analytics, communicate with customers, and manage inventory. If some of these processes rely on shared infrastructure, even a brief outage can result in lost sales, service delays, or additional recovery costs.

More importantly, not all companies can quickly migrate their systems to another provider on their own. This requires compatible databases, backups, prepared accounts, configured networks, proven recovery procedures, and staff who know how to use them. If a business has been operating in a single cloud environment for years, an emergency migration could prove to be complex and costly.

Thus, dependence on “Yandex” is not just about the popularity of its brand. It is the dependence of a portion of Russian business on technological components that are invisible to the end user, but without which its digital products may not function.

Can These Outages Slow Down Russia’s Digital Transformation?

Three damaged data centers in a short period represent a serious infrastructure incident for a company that is simultaneously developing cloud technologies, search products, and artificial intelligence. However, the long-term impact must be assessed across several distinct areas.

The first area is immediate disruptions. Even if the company manages to restore its core services, repeated outages could force it to redistribute the load, change system architecture, and postpone planned updates. Engineers who were supposed to be working on new products are forced to spend time restoring infrastructure and providing customer support.

The second area is the cost of recovery. A data center consists of more than just servers. It includes networking equipment, data storage systems, power supply, cooling, physical security, and specialized components. If some of the equipment is damaged, a company must not only order replacements but also verify compatibility, arrange for delivery, install the equipment, and restore the functionality of all dependent systems.

The third challenge is the availability of modern computing accelerators. Training large AI models requires significant computing resources, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and specialized accelerators. Replacing such components can be more complicated than purchasing standard servers. Russian companies operate under export restrictions and face more complex logistics for technological equipment, which potentially increases the time and cost of recovery.

The fourth area is competition in the AI sector. If Yandex loses some of its available computing capacity, this could potentially slow down the training of new models, product testing, and the expansion of API services. However, the speed at which this effect manifests depends on how many resources remain, whether there are backup sites, and how effectively the company can reallocate tasks.

What Alternatives to Yandex Exist in Russia

The Russian digital market is not limited to a single company. However, alternatives to Yandex vary depending on the specific task: information search, navigation, cloud computing, communication, or delivery.

In search, Google remains the main competitor. According to the analytics service Statcounter, in September 2026, Yandex held approximately 70.3% of the Russian search engine market, while Google held 28.1%. These figures show that Google retains a significant market share, but Yandex remains the dominant player.

Other options include Mail.ru Search, which is part of the VK digital ecosystem, as well as less popular search engines. However, the existence of an alternative does not mean that it offers the same quality of local results, integration with maps, advertising, or other services.

For navigation, users can choose between Yandex Maps, Google Maps, and 2GIS. For public transportation, searching for organizations, and route planning, these are different products, each with its own strengths. However, switching to a different map service does not necessarily compensate for issues with other components of the ecosystem, such as taxi-booking services or corporate APIs.

In the communications and social platforms market, VK plays a significant role, developing social networks, email, video, and other digital products. In the corporate segment, alternatives to individual Yandex products may include services from VK, Rostelecom, other Russian providers, and local IT solutions.

The situation is more complex when it comes to cloud infrastructure. Businesses can use VK Cloud, cloud platforms from other Russian providers, their own servers, or international solutions where these are available and compatible with their needs. However, migrating between clouds requires technical preparation: data must be transferred, applications must be adapted, and backup systems must be tested.

Alternatives also exist for taxi services, delivery, and e-commerce. However, they do not always offer the same geographic coverage, number of partners, or integration with other products. Therefore, moving away from Yandex may be simple for an individual user but difficult for a company that has built a significant portion of its operations on Yandex’s infrastructure.

In general, the presence of competitors reduces the risk of complete dependence on a single provider, but does not automatically eliminate it. If a company uses a cloud platform, authentication, analytics, and other services from a single provider, replacing just one component will not necessarily ensure the continuity of the entire system.

How Centralization Increased Russia’s Vulnerability

Russia created a sovereign internet under the banner of technological independence and protection against external disconnection. However, over the years of implementing this concept, the state has primarily gained greater opportunities to control network traffic, block resources, and restrict citizens’ access to information. At the same time, centralized management of the internet has not made the Russian digital economy immune to physical attacks, technical failures, or equipment shortages.

The law on the sovereign internet took effect in November 2019. It mandated the installation of special equipment—technical means of countering threats (TMCT)—in providers’ networks, which allows for filtering, blocking, and rerouting traffic. As Human Rights Watch notes in a study on the isolation of the Russian internet, the system has become a tool for centralized censorship, and its operation is accompanied by opaque restrictions and risks to privacy.

One of the main drawbacks of this model is that it substitutes stability for control. The state may gain greater ability to control which resources are accessible to users, but this does not mean it is capable of ensuring the uninterrupted operation of all digital services. Moreover, interference with network infrastructure can cause unintended disruptions. Human Rights Watch has documented cases where, due to blocking and technical issues, users lost access not only to foreign platforms but also to Russian websites, banking apps, and other essential services.

Another drawback is reduced access to the international digital ecosystem. Blocking social media, restricting the use of tools to circumvent censorship, and the departure of some foreign companies narrow the choices available to users and businesses. Russian developers have the opportunity to fill the vacant niches, but at the same time, the risk of market concentration around a few large local providers is increasing. If a company relies on a limited set of cloud platforms, search engines, advertising networks, and analytics tools, alternatives may prove less accessible or require costly migration.

This is where the contradiction in Russia’s digital policy lies. The government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign technologies, but such isolation does not necessarily create more independent and interchangeable systems. On the contrary, it may strengthen the role of a few domestic companies on which entire segments of the economy depend. When one of them experiences a major outage, the consequences are felt not only by its direct customers but also by third-party organizations that use its infrastructure.

In the case of Yandex, this risk is particularly evident. The company integrates search, maps, navigation, taxi services, delivery, advertising tools, cloud computing, and services for developers. This does not mean that all of Russia depends on just one provider: VK Cloud, other cloud operators, and proprietary corporate data centers are active in the market. However, the scale of Yandex’s ecosystem makes problems with its infrastructure a systemic risk for a significant number of digital products.

The attacks on data centers highlighted the difference between network sovereignty and the resilience of its components. A national domain name system, centralized traffic management, or the ability to restrict external connections will not restore servers destroyed by fire or replace damaged equipment. This requires geographically distributed backup sites, independent data copies, spare computing capacity, and regular disaster recovery tests.

Bot traffic plummeted following the attacks on Yandex

Following the attacks on Yandex’s data centers, automated traffic from the company’s network dropped sharply. According to Cloudflare Radar, on October 8, Yandex Cloud traffic was, on average, 33% below normal levels. Following subsequent attacks, bot traffic from the Yandex network fell to 0.4% of the peak level of HTTP requests over the previous two weeks.

These changes drew attention to the role of Russian digital infrastructure in information operations abroad. Russian networks of automated accounts were used to spread political propaganda, exacerbate polarization, and manipulate discussions about the war, migration, and support for Ukraine.

In Germany, the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) party has been a particular focus of such discussions, with its messages on migration, relations with Russia, and aid to Ukraine being actively shared on social media. In the U.S., Russian information operations have repeatedly exploited divisive issues, including controversies surrounding Donald Trump, the MAGA movement, migration, and American support for Kyiv.

Another focus of Russian information operations has been stoking animosity between Ukrainians and Poles. These campaigns have exploited topics such as Ukrainian refugees, social benefits, historical disputes, and competition in the labor market. The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) has documented coordinated campaigns aimed at intensifying negative attitudes toward Ukrainians in Poland ahead of the 2025 presidential election.

Russian disinformation networks may use servers from various providers, rented infrastructure in other countries, and compromised devices. At the same time, a sharp drop in automated traffic from the Yandex network shows that disruptions to large-scale technological infrastructure can affect digital activity far beyond Russia’s borders.

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