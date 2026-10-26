Alexander Sidyakin, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on Digital Development, stated that the next war will involve the widespread use of artificial intelligence, and human involvement in it will be minimal.

According to him, Russia needs to develop its own AI technologies, work with large databases, and reduce its dependence on foreign solutions.

Earlier, the State Duma also called for preparations for a possible military conflict with NATO by 2030.

About half of the respondents in a survey commissioned by Politico supported slowing the development of artificial intelligence to mitigate potential risks. The survey covered six Western countries—the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United States, and France.

Russia plans to create its own artificial intelligence model, which it intends to align with the “traditional spiritual and moral values” imposed by the Kremlin. According to the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Digital Development could verify how “correctly” such a system thinks.

In 2026, Russian businesses are increasingly switching to Chinese AI models—Qwen, DeepSeek, GLM, and Kimi.



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