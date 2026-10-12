The Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Moscow Region has announced a tender for the construction of a pretrial detention center in the Solnechnogorsk District with an initial contract value of 37.75 billion rubles [approximately $389 million]. The complex is designed to hold 4,000 inmates and is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2031.

The project involves the construction of secure wings for men, women, minors, and tuberculosis patients, as well as a medical unit, a sports complex, and dormitories for staff. The final cost of constructing the facility near the M-11 highway will be determined based on the results of the bidding process.

Source: “Ostorozhno, Moskva”

As previously reported, the Russian Federation has been recruiting prisoners since 2022 in penal colonies across Russia, They were promised 100,000–200,000 rubles per month, additional payments in case of injury, about 5 million rubles to their relatives if the recruit dies, as well as amnesty after six months of war. But then Putin deceived the prisoners, who had agreed to fight in exchange for their release, and stopped signing pardon decrees.

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