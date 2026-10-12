Russia destroyed a lubricants plant in the Kyiv region

On October 10–11, Russian forces carried out a series of drone strikes on the “KSM Protek” facility in the Kyiv region.

As a result of the attacks, the production facilities of the plant, which specialized in the manufacture of lubricants, were completely destroyed.

KSM Protek reported this on its official website.

The company noted that due to the destruction of its production facilities, operations have come to a complete halt. The consequences of the attack also affected the company’s employees, customers, and partners.

Source: KSM Protek

Earlier in Kyiv, power outages occurred in four districts following a Russian attack on October 11.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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