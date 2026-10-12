Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and six others were wounded.

The Russians struck the region with drones and also used artillery.

In Dnipro, high-rise buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. A 59-year-old man was killed, and three others were wounded.

In the Dnipro district, the communities of Mykolaivka, Slobozhanska, and Tsarychanka were hit. A shopping center and infrastructure sustained damage.

In Pavlohrad, an enemy attack destroyed a car repair shop and vehicles; three people were injured. The victims were hospitalized.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marganetska, and Chervonohryhorivska came under attack by the Russian army. A market, a private home, a hotel, garages, and an administrative building were damaged.

In the Verkhivtsevska community of the Kamyanske district, a fire broke out as a result of an enemy strike.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the invaders targeted the Zelenodolsk community, damaging infrastructure, a business, agricultural equipment, a private home, and a car.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is under massive attacks by the Russian Federation—there are fatalities and injuries.

On the night of October 4, Russian troops launched 135 drones at Ukrainian territory, including “Shaheds,” “Gerberas,” “Banderole”/“Dan-T,” and decoy drones.

On the morning of October 4, Russian forces struck downtown Dnipro, hitting the premises of a telecommunications company.

In the Dnipro district of the capital, debris from enemy drones was reported to have fallen at two locations on the morning of October 4. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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