Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was awarded the title of “Honorary Railway Worker” of Russia pursuant to an order issued by Oleg Belozerov, Director General of Russian Railways (RZD). The Russian railway monopoly cited the Chechen leader’s alleged “significant contribution” to the development and outstanding achievements in the field of rail transport.

This honor marks Kadyrov’s fifth award in October 2026. Earlier, Vladimir Putin conferred upon him the rank of General of the Army, the Russian Guard presented him with a maroon beret, and on his 50th birthday, the head of Chechnya received a church order from the Russian Orthodox Church, an award from the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, and the title of “Honorary Architect.”

Source: Ramzan Kadyrov’s statement on Telegram.

Kadyrov improved his result in the Chechen presidential election to 99.85%.

Adam, the 18-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, received yet another award. This time, he was honored with the “For Combat Solidarity” medal from the Ministry of Defense of the self-proclaimed Republic of Abkhazia. In total, Kadyrov Jr. already has more than 20 orders, medals, and honorary titles.

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