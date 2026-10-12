Video: A woman was killed in Kyiv when a residential building was struck
A woman was killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack. A “Geran”-type drone struck the Seven residential complex in Osokorky.
According to preliminary reports, the drone crashed into a playground, triggering a massive fire. Tragically, the strike on the residential complex claimed the life of a woman.
Read also: In Kyiv, a drone struck the courtyard of the Seven residential complex in Osokorky.
Earlier in Kyiv, power went out in four districts following a Russian attack on October 11.
Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.