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$ 45.05 € 50.36 zł 11.48
$ 45.05 € 50.36 zł 11.48
+10° Kyiv +8° Warsaw +15° Washington
News War with the russian federation

Video: A woman was killed in Kyiv when a residential building was struck

UA NEWS 12 October 2026 20:34
Video: A woman was killed in Kyiv when a residential building was struck

A woman was killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack. A “Geran”-type drone struck the Seven residential complex in Osokorky. 

According to preliminary reports, the drone crashed into a playground, triggering a massive fire. Tragically, the strike on the residential complex claimed the life of a woman.

Read also: In Kyiv, a drone struck the courtyard of the Seven residential complex in Osokorky.

Earlier in Kyiv, power went out in four districts following a Russian attack on October 11.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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