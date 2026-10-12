Russian forces have advanced near Vozdvizhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region — DeepState

Russian occupation forces have advanced near the village of Vozdvizhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy has advanced near Vozdvizhivka (Pologivsky District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast). The situation near Sadky (Sumy Oblast) has been clarified," the report states.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState.

DeepState has documented the advance of Russian troops near Kaleniky.

Over the past week, Russian troops have struck checkpoints in southern Ukraine four times. On the border with Moldova, the “Vynohradivka–Vulcanesti” checkpoint was damaged, while the “Tabaky–Mirne” checkpoint was completely destroyed; the “Orlivka–Isaccea” checkpoint on the border with Romania was also hit.

As of the morning of September 4, power outages were reported in four regions of Ukraine as a result of new Russian shelling. Utility workers continue to work on restoring power and addressing the consequences of the enemy attacks.

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