Debris from a Russian drone damaged a monument to freedom fighters in Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a monument to freedom fighters was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on October 11. This was reported by Deputy Mayor Mykhailo Smushak. According to him, the monument was damaged by debris from a Russian drone.

The debris scarred the monument, but it remained standing

The monument is located a few meters from the point of impact. Debris from the jet-powered drone damaged the monument, and the shock wave caused additional damage.

“It was struck by debris and damaged by the blast wave, but it stood firm. It didn’t fall. There is something very symbolic about this,” Smushak wrote.

He also noted that Russia continues to destroy the city, take people’s lives, and leave ruins in its wake. At the same time, local residents are helping one another, cleaning up damaged areas, rebuilding the city, and supporting those who need it most.

This is according to a post by Mykhailo Smushak on Facebook.

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, drone debris fell near private homes.

In addition, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, the strike killed three servicemen and damaged an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises.

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