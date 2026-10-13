President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, attacked six energy facilities in Ukraine several hours after US President Donald Trump announced an energy truce between Kyiv and Moscow. According to Zelenskyy, gas stations, energy infrastructure and other facilities came under attack. This was reported by BBC News.

Power outages and injured people

The president said that 33 people were injured as a result of attacks on energy facilities in different regions of the country. According to the state agency Ukrinform, power outages were recorded in Izium after a Russian strike destroyed power grids. Energy and railway infrastructure in western Ukraine was also attacked overnight.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, said on Monday that new power outages had been introduced in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions due to equipment damaged by Russian attacks. The company noted that consumption restrictions were introduced in some regions to prevent overloading the damaged energy system.

Zelenskyy called the strikes Putin's response to Trump

In a comment to Fox News, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had not carried out attacks, while Russia struck gas stations and energy infrastructure. He also suggested that this was Russian leader Vladimir Putin's response to the US president. In a post on X, the Ukrainian president said the attacks demonstrated Russia's unwillingness to comply with the energy truce.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump said on Sunday that the agreement to stop strikes on energy infrastructure should take effect immediately. At the same time, Zelenskyy said then that information about the start of the truce was news to him, but supported the initiative provided that the United States ensures Russia's compliance with it.

Strike on a residential building in Kyiv

On Monday evening, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a drone hit a 25-storey residential building in the capital's Darnytskyi district. Several cars also caught fire in the courtyard. According to him, one person was killed and another 11 were injured.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the same day that Ukraine did not deserve the respite that a ceasefire could provide. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union would welcome an energy truce when it is actually in effect.

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