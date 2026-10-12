Power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine on October 13

On Tuesday, October 13, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to information from NPC “Ukrenergo,” the restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers in the range of 0.5 to 2 shifts, while power restriction schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry.

These measures are necessary due to the consequences of systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. The power company emphasizes that the situation in the grid may change depending on circumstances, and detailed outage schedules will be published by local distribution system operators.

Source: NEC “Ukrenergo.”

Earlier, following a Russian attack on October 11, four districts in Kyiv lost power.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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