On October 12, 2026, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on a residential area in the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the enemy strikes, one woman was killed and seven other people were injured, including one child.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, two fires broke out as a result of the drone strikes: the roof of a residential building caught fire, as did trash on the grounds of another property. Rescue workers and emergency services are on the scene.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

On October 12, Russia attacked six energy facilities in Ukraine. As a result of the Russian strikes on the country, 33 people were injured.

On October 10–11, Russian troops carried out a series of drone strikes on the “KSM Protek” facility in the Kyiv region.

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