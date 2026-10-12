In Moscow, Rosgvardia and police officers have stepped up efforts to check men’s documents, using them to forcibly conscript citizens into the war against Ukraine. According to human rights organizations, security forces are detaining men of draft age under the pretext of checking them against wanted lists, after which they are taken to recruitment centers.

Eyewitnesses report mass checks in the subway and on the streets of the Russian capital. According to human rights activists, the Russian National Guard is using tablets with access to the military registration database, and larger-scale roundups of conscripts are expected after October 15, when troop deployments begin as part of the fall draft campaign.

Source: “Vazhnye Istorii”

Russian authorities plan to establish rehabilitation centers for veterans of the war against Ukraine who have lost limbs. Such facilities are to be established in each of the eight federal districts of the Russian Federation. No exact dates for the opening of these facilities have been announced yet, but one center is already operating on the campus of the Russian State Social University (RSSU) in the Moscow region.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, by decree, increased the size of the Russian army by 15,500 personnel—effectively one full division. This is already the fourth such increase since the beginning of the year, whereas during the previous years of the war, Putin expanded the army’s ranks only three times.

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