A drone attack on Moscow caused widespread flight delays and cancellations

A massive drone attack on the Moscow region disrupted airport operations and led to flight delays and cancellations. Some flights were diverted to alternate airports, and passengers had to wait to continue their journeys.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that Russian air defenses allegedly shot down 90 drones heading toward the capital.

Due to the threat of attacks, Moscow airports temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of flights. Airlines adjusted their schedules, and passengers had to wait for their flights or change their itineraries. Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg received more than 20 planes that were unable to land in Moscow. After a long wait, passengers were allowed into the terminal.

Vnukovo Airport also reported a siren and the evacuation of part of the terminal. It later turned out that a fire alarm had gone off in a café. According to Russian media reports, there was no open fire, and the sensor was triggered by steam while cooking equipment was being cleaned.

The disruptions also affected international flights. A Nesma Airlines plane operating flight NE610 from Hurghada to Moscow was diverted to Minsk instead of the Russian capital.

According to Russian media reports, passengers waited on the plane for about two hours. They were not provided with meals. Crew members said that during a previous similar incident, the wait lasted about four hours.

Pobeda Airlines also adjusted its schedule due to restrictions at Moscow airports and in other regions of Russia.

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The Yandex Pay payment service has partially resumed operations following a drone attack on the company’s data center in Vladimir on October 11.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked Yandex’s data center in the Vladimir region of Russia. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in the Vladimir region of Russia due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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