Russia struck Izyum in the Kharkiv region with KAB bombs; three people were injured

Russian troops launched guided airstrikes on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. At least three people were injured in the attack, and residential buildings were damaged.

“Today, the enemy once again attacked the city of Izyum using guided aerial bombs... So far, three people are known to have been injured. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance,” according to a statement from the local administration.

According to preliminary information, private homes, a garage, and an administrative building were damaged or destroyed in various parts of the city.

The number of damaged and destroyed structures and the extent of the damage are currently being assessed. Relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes, the Izyum District Military Administration noted.

Source: Izyum District Military Administration

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