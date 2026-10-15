Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow will not agree to a ceasefire if it allows Ukraine to strengthen its military capabilities and obtain additional weapons.

He made these remarks at a press conference following talks with Turkish officials.

“There will be no ceasefire that would allow Zelenskyy to be brought back to his senses and supplied with weapons,” Lavrov said.

At the same time, the Russian minister did not specify under what conditions Moscow might agree to other formats for a cessation of hostilities.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump Have Thrown Ukraine to the Wolves — The Telegraph

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