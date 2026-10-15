Video: Russia struck warehouses belonging to a logistics company in Dnipro
On October 15, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district.
Preliminary reports indicate that the strike hit the warehouses of a logistics company, where a fire broke out.
Information about possible casualties is being verified.
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration
A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.
In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.
On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.