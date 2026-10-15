Video: Russia struck warehouses belonging to a logistics company in Dnipro

On October 15, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the strike hit the warehouses of a logistics company, where a fire broke out.

Information about possible casualties is being verified.

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Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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