Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga responded to remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly does not deserve a respite on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian diplomat stated that Lavrov himself deserves a place before a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the Russian minister a war criminal and emphasized that his statements could serve as additional evidence for a future trial.

“The more irrelevant and cynical comments there are, the more evidence there is for the Tribunal,” Sibiga concluded.

Source: Sibiga’s social media accounts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow has no intention of agreeing to a ceasefire based on promises from the West and Ukraine. According to him, an energy truce would give Kyiv the opportunity to regroup and continue the war.

In Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of the aggressor state, stated that Moscow is using force in Ukraine, which he described as the elimination of an alleged direct threat to the Russian Federation.

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