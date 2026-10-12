Video: An oil terminal in Russia has been on fire for three days following a drone attack

In Rostov-on-Don, a massive fire has been raging for the third consecutive day at the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on Saturday. As of midday on October 12, 2026, the fire had destroyed 7 of the facility’s 12 oil storage tanks, and another tank was damaged.

The terminal’s total storage capacity is 60,000 cubic meters, and its annual product shipment capacity is 3.5 million metric tons. Although the city is shrouded in a thick curtain of smoke, local authorities have not yet issued any official statements regarding the resolution of the emergency.

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Source: Astra.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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