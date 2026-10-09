An explosion was heard in Ivano-Frankivsk during a drone attack

On the evening of October 9, an explosion was heard in Ivano-Frankivsk amid a Russian drone attack. Shortly before that, the Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone flying over the city. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that the air defense system was active.

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine on the evening of October 9. Attack drones reached the western regions, including Ivano-Frankivsk, where local residents heard an explosion. At 6:45 p.m., Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv urged residents to heed air raid alerts. He also warned of an increased danger.

A few minutes later, at 6:52 p.m., the Air Force reported that a jet-powered drone was moving over the city. About a minute later, an explosion was heard in Ivano-Frankivsk. Martsinkiv later wrote that the air defense system was active: “Air defense is active!”

Information on the aftermath

The reports cited in this article did not provide details about possible damage, casualties, or the location of the explosion. It was also not reported whether the drone was shot down. Residents were urged not to ignore the air raid alert and to follow safety guidelines. During a threat of attack, people should take shelter and remain there until the all-clear is officially given.

Up-to-date information on air raid alerts, missile threats, the movement of attack drones, and the consequences of Russian attacks is published by the official channels of the Air Force and local authorities. This was reported by “Suspilne.”

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