In Ukraine, a woman is suspected of treason for photographing military facilities at the request of the Russian Federation

According to the investigation, in July 2026, the woman was looking for work through Telegram and came to the attention of Russian intelligence agencies. After being recruited, she—according to law enforcement—photographed military and infrastructure facilities at the request of a Russian handler. She was notified that she was suspected of treason.

That is how the woman met and began communicating with a representative of the aggressor state, who, as it later turned out, was an employee of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. He offered her a collaboration—to gather and transmit information regarding the locations of certain critical infrastructure facilities, as well as the deployment sites of military personnel, equipment, and ammunition.

The suspect received specific instructions on what and where to photograph, and then sent the photos and information to her handler. She managed to transmit data on two facilities in Odesa that were of interest to her Russian handlers—specifically, information about one of the military units and certain facilities in the port.

The woman was detained in September 2026.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the 20-year-old resident of the Odesa region was notified that she is suspected of treason.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, in Dnipro, a 17-year-old girl passed the coordinates of military facilities to Russia.

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by Russian special services to carry out a terrorist attack in the Odesa region. In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a Russian agent was detained who was planning to blow up an administrative building of a state institution in Izmail.

Earlier, in the Kyiv region, the SBU foiled a contract killing of a well-known public figure, which, according to the investigation, was organized by a Russian intelligence agency. A 19-year-old resident of Mykolaiv was detained while preparing for the crime.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a local resident suspected of collaborating with the FSB and coordinating Russian missile and drone attacks on fuel, energy, and logistics infrastructure. During his arrest, two hunting knives were seized from the man, which, according to the investigation, he carried with him to potentially resist law enforcement officers.

Earlier, the SBU exposed and detained a Russian agent in Kharkiv who was helping the enemy target facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The detainee was accused of coordinating Russian attacks on the city’s military facilities.

As a reminder, fires broke out at industrial facilities in the Kyiv region due to an attack by the Russian Federation.

Russia also launched a massive attack on Kyiv, killing and wounding civilians.

Later, rescue workers showed the aftermath of the strikes on Kyiv.

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