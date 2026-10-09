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$ 44.91 € 50.3 zł 11.47
+9° Kyiv +11° Warsaw +14° Washington
News War with the russian federation

Video: A man managed to escape a second before a drone struck a kindergarten in the Kyiv region

UA NEWS 09 October 2026 17:38
Video: A man managed to escape a second before a drone struck a kindergarten in the Kyiv region

During an enemy attack on the Kyiv region yesterday, October 8, a Russian jet-powered drone crashed on the grounds of a playground near a kindergarten in the Bucha district. No one was on the playground at the time of the impact, and one passerby miraculously survived thanks to his quick reflexes

Street surveillance cameras captured the moment when the man, presumably hearing the loud roar of the rapidly approaching jet drone, suddenly began to run. Literally a second later, the UAV crashed right where he had been standing just moments before. The impact caused a powerful explosion, and the area was showered with burning debris.

Thanks to his quick reaction, the man avoided being directly hit. Information about his condition following the blast is currently being verified.

This was reported by “Glavkom.”

In Odesa, an explosion occurred on the afternoon of October 9 amid the threat of a Russian drone attack. The air raid alert in the Odesa region lasted about half an hour.

In Kyiv, a logistics center belonging to the “Ranok” publishing house was damaged by Russian shelling.

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