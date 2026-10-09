During an enemy attack on the Kyiv region yesterday, October 8, a Russian jet-powered drone crashed on the grounds of a playground near a kindergarten in the Bucha district. No one was on the playground at the time of the impact, and one passerby miraculously survived thanks to his quick reflexes.

Street surveillance cameras captured the moment when the man, presumably hearing the loud roar of the rapidly approaching jet drone, suddenly began to run. Literally a second later, the UAV crashed right where he had been standing just moments before. The impact caused a powerful explosion, and the area was showered with burning debris.

Thanks to his quick reaction, the man avoided being directly hit. Information about his condition following the blast is currently being verified.

This was reported by “Glavkom.”