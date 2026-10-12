French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Luxembourg, called for starting preparations for the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, the aggressor state. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to Barrot, the new package should be prepared over the coming weeks so that the European Union can continue pressure on Moscow over its war against Ukraine. He said the latest package of restrictions covered 1,600 new Russian individuals and legal entities linked to the military-industrial complex.

Sanctions and the shadow fleet

The minister noted that since the beginning of the war, the number of individuals and organizations included on EU sanctions lists has risen from 3,000 to 4,600. Barrot described these measures as part of sustained pressure on Moscow and said that sanctions had deprived Russia of resources that could have been directed toward the military campaign.

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According to the French minister’s assessment, the restrictions deprived Russia of resources worth the equivalent of €500 billion, or $580 billion. He also said that the EU would continue to pressure the so-called shadow fleet that Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions. France will hold an international conference in Paris this autumn dedicated to this issue.

Statements on the ICC and Houthi attacks

Barrot also condemned US sanctions against the International Criminal Court, which, he said, could take effect within six months. He said that the EU seeks dialogue with the United States to reverse these decisions and, if unsuccessful, is prepared to use the Blocking Statute mechanism to protect European companies and institutions from certain foreign sanctions.

Separately, the minister condemned Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia. According to him, there were many victims, including a seriously wounded French citizen.

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