In Lutsk, on October 13, the roof of the “Adrenaline City” cultural and entertainment center caught fire after debris from a Russian jet drone fell on it. Part of the “Cosmogony” project at the Korsaks’ Museum of Contemporary Ukrainian Art was damaged in the fire.

According to the museum’s founder, Viktor Korsak, one-sixth of the art project—on which he had been working for two years alongside artist Petro Antyp—was damaged. It symbolized the future.

“A part of the future from the ‘Cosmogony’ project has now been destroyed. And this raises the question: is it even possible to destroy the future?” Korsak noted.

The museum’s founder said that he and the artist will decide together whether to restore the damaged work or leave it as a reminder of the consequences of war.

The museum’s other galleries and works of art were not damaged. The museum will continue to operate and carry out new projects.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Life

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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