Video: Ukrainian Defense Forces Downed a Russian Mi-28 Helicopter Using an FPV Drone

Soldiers from the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a modernized Russian Mi-28NM attack helicopter. To intercept the aerial target, Ukrainian troops used an anti-aircraft FPV drone.

“The anti-aircraft FPV drone intercepted the helicopter in mid-air, leaving neither the aircraft nor its crew a chance,” the Ukrainian military stated.

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The Mi-28NM is a modernized attack helicopter used by Russian occupation forces. According to a report from the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Ukrainian defenders were able to intercept it directly in the air using a drone.

The 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing a video of the combat operation.

In addition, the Ukrainian military struck a storage and launch site for the Russian army’s attack drones in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

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