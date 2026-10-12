In Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District, drone debris fell near private homes

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi District, debris from a Russian drone fell in an open area near private homes. Emergency services are heading to the scene. There is currently no information about casualties or damage.

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, debris from a Russian drone was reported to have fallen near private homes. “In the Solomyanskyi district, debris from a UAV fell in an open area near private homes,” he wrote. According to Klitschko, emergency services are heading to the scene. They are to survey the area and assess the consequences of the debris crash.

As of the time of this report, there have been no reports of casualties or damage. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel.

In addition, Russian forces struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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