Russia struck the Epicenter shopping center near Dnipro; one person was killed

Russian troops attacked Dnipro and its suburbs. One person was killed in the strike, and the “Epicenter” hypermarket came under attack. Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported the death.

Russian troops struck Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed in the attack. Russian forces also struck the “Epicenter” hypermarket, located in the suburbs. “The enemy attacked Dnipro. Unfortunately, one person was killed. They also struck a hypermarket in the suburbs. Russia continues to strike our cities, our people, and our businesses,” Lukashuk wrote.

What is known about the aftermath of the strike

Photos of the aftermath of the attack were released. However, there is currently no information on the extent of the damage to the “Epicenter” hypermarket. It has also not yet been reported whether anyone was injured directly as a result of the strike on the retail facility.

The circumstances of the attack and its consequences are being clarified. Data on the dead and wounded may be updated once official information becomes available.

Russia also attacked an industrial facility

Earlier reports indicated that the Russian military had attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles. According to Serhiy Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, an industrial facility in the city was struck.

Thus, the Russian attack struck an industrial facility in Dnipro and a hypermarket in the suburbs. Details regarding the final consequences of the strikes and possible additional damage are still being clarified. This was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, on his Telegram channel.

In addition, Russian troops struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck the logistics facilities of a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderol” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

Read us on