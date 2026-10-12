Russia attacked the railroad and power infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region

The Russian army has attacked the northern part of Zhytomyr Oblast several times. Railway and energy infrastructure facilities in the Korosten District came under fire. Fires broke out following the attacks, but there have been no reports of casualties.

Russian troops began attacking the northern part of Zhytomyr Oblast in the evening. According to him, railway and energy infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district were targeted. “Since the evening, the enemy has repeatedly shelled the northern part of Zhytomyr Oblast. Railway and energy infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district were targeted,” Bunechko wrote on Facebook.

The attacks caused fires. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the blazes. However, due to the threat of renewed shelling, they had to retreat to safe areas and then return to work. According to regional authorities, there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

Remnants of fuel caught fire in Korosten

Korosten Mayor Volodymyr Moskalenko reported a fire at one of the railway infrastructure facilities. According to him, an enemy drone struck the site during an air raid alert. After the strike, fuel residues on the facility’s grounds caught fire.

Significant damage in the Ovruch community

Russian troops also launched numerous strikes on the territory of the Ovruch community for two days in a row. This was reported by the Ovruch City Council. As a result of the attacks, private homes and facilities important to the community sustained significant damage. The city council’s statement did not provide any further details.

Russian attacks in northern Zhytomyr Oblast continued into the evening. Rescue workers were on the scene of the fires despite the threat of further strikes. According to available information, there were no casualties. This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

In addition, Russian troops struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian troops struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three servicemen were killed as a result of the strike, and an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises were damaged.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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