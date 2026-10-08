Video: Russian occupier tried to stop an NRK kamikaze with a grenade
NC13 fighters from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian soldiers in Katerynivka using a ground-based robotic kamikaze system.
Footage released shows Russian soldiers spotting the robotic system moving toward their position. One of the occupiers steps out to meet it and, at point-blank range, attempts to stop the robotic system with a grenade.
However, the robot continues moving and explodes near the Russian soldiers a few seconds later.
NC13 noted that the incident took place in Katerynivka during Operation “Plum,” which was part of the Third Army Corps’ broader Operation “Vivaldi.”
Source: NC13
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