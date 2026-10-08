The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 1,830 Russian occupiers on the front lines

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated the data on Russian military losses as of the morning of Thursday, October 8, 2026. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed and disabled a significant amount of enemy military equipment.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost approximately 1,547,780 military personnel since the start of the full-scale war. In the past 24 hours alone, personnel losses among the occupying forces totaled 1,830.

The Russian Federation’s total combat losses as of October 8, 2026, are as follows:

personnel – approximately 1,547,780 (+1,830) individuals;

tanks – 12,399 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles – 25,502 (+4);

artillery systems – 50,883 (+47) units;

multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) – 2,194 (+2) units;

air defense systems – 1,692 (+2) units;

aircraft – 443 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 2,890 (+12);

operational-tactical UAVs – 553,578 (+1,702);

cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0);

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 159,795 (+667);

specialized equipment – 4,806 (+6).

Certain types of Russian weaponry are very expensive. The calculations below use estimated prices for various types of missiles, drones, aircraft, helicopters, armored vehicles, artillery, air defense systems, and ships.

As of October 8, Russia had lost 5,126 cruise missiles. In this calculation, their approximate total value is about $15.38 billion, based on an average price of $3 million per missile.

The number of destroyed or lost Russian operational-tactical-level UAVs stands at 553,578 units. Based on a rough estimate of $30,000 per drone, their total value could be approximately $16.61 billion.

Russian losses also include 443 aircraft and 356 helicopters.

The estimated cost of the aircraft includes:

Il-76 – $86 million ;

Su-35 – $40–50 million ;

Su-34 – $36 million ;

Su-30SM – $33 million ;

Su-25 – $11 million ;

Mi-28N “Night Hunter” – $18 million ;

Ka-52 “Alligator” – $16 million.

Based on this calculation, the 443 lost aircraft could amount to approximately $13.29 billion, using an average cost of $30 million per aircraft.

For the 356 helicopters, the estimated total is about $5.34 billion, based on an average price of $15 million per unit.

As of October 8, the Russian military had lost 12,399 tanks, 25,502 armored combat vehicles, and 50,883 artillery systems.

Among the estimated prices listed:

T-90M “Proryv” – $4.5 million ;

T-80BVM / T-72B3 – $3–4 million ;

“Msta-S” self-propelled gun – $4 million ;

BMP-3 – $1 million ;

BTR-82A – $500,000

Based on calculations using an average cost of $2.5 million per tank, the total estimated value of the 12,399 lost tanks is approximately $31 billion.

For 50,883 artillery systems, at an average cost of $1.5 million, the estimate amounts to approximately $76.32 billion.

The loss of 25,502 armored combat vehicles, at a median price of $600,000 per unit, is estimated at approximately $15.30 billion.

Russia also lost 1,692 air defense systems.

Among the weapons systems included in the calculation are:

S-400 “Triumph” air defense system — $1.2 billion per battalion ;

“Tor-M2” air defense system / “Zoo-Park-1M” radar — approximately $25 million ;

“Pantsir-S1” air defense system — $14–15 million.

According to the calculation based on the source data, the 1,692 lost air defense assets could amount to approximately $25.38 billion, assuming an average cost of $15 million per air defense system or radar.

According to the General Staff, Russia lost 35 ships and boats and two submarines.

Among the estimated values provided are:

the missile cruiser “Moscow” — $750 million ;

“Buyan-M”-class missile corvettes — $100–150 million ;

“Caesar Kunikov”-class large landing ships — $85 million ;

the “Rostov-on-Don” submarine — $300 million.

The estimated cost of the 35 lost ships and boats in this calculation is approximately $2.1 billion, based on an average price of $60 million per vessel.

The cost of the two lost submarines is estimated at $600 million.

At the same time, the amounts listed are approximate estimates, as the actual cost of various weapon systems can vary significantly.

As of October 8, 2026, the Russian military continues to suffer significant losses in personnel, armored vehicles, artillery, drones, and other weaponry.

As of 10:00 p.m. on October 7, 2026, there had been 185 combat engagements on the front lines since the start of the day. Russian forces launched one missile strike and carried out 72 airstrikes, using 156 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 5,288 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,445 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

As a reminder, Moscow and the surrounding region were attacked by drones; an oil depot may have been hit.

In Sumy, a Russian FPV drone damaged three cars.

Photo: The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv.

In the Pecherskyi district of the capital, debris from a drone fell into the courtyard of a private building.

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