Serhiy Gnezdilov, a member of the armed forces, stated that Kramatorsk is a combat zone where the civilian population is constantly exposed to danger due to attacks by Russian drones. In his opinion, the government must ensure the mandatory evacuation of civilians from the city.

Gnezdilov recalled that on August 5, 2026, a mandatory evacuation and a compulsory evacuation of children were announced in Kramatorsk. He noted that two months have passed, yet the military administration has still not reported to the public on the completion of the evacuation.

The military official noted that commercial buses continue to operate in the city, which is located near the combat zone, and that military personnel are carrying out combat missions alongside the civilian population. He said that dozens of civilian vehicles were burned to the ground as a result of strikes by FPV drones, along with their owners.

“The security situation is critical and does not allow the civilian population to ignore the military administration’s instructions,” Gnezdilov wrote.

He stated that Kramatorsk cannot be compared to Kyiv, Kharkiv, or Odesa, as the city is located in a combat zone and faces constant danger from small and medium-sized drones, particularly aircraft-type drones.

According to the military official, the state must ensure the mandatory evacuation of civilians so as not to endanger them or the soldiers defending the city.

He wrote about this on Facebook.