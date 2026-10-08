Ukraine Responded to the Recall of the South Korean Ambassador

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contacts.

Ukraine has responded to South Korea’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kyiv does not wish to halt dialogue with Seoul and is ready to seek ways to resolve the situation.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian side has already attempted to explain its position to the South Korean side. This week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine. “This week, we invited the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present our position and seek constructive solutions. The Ukrainian side’s position was conveyed to him,” Tykhyi noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it is important not to sever diplomatic ties at this time. The Ukrainian side believes that even following Seoul’s decision, the door should remain open for further negotiations. Tykhyi noted that Kyiv advocates for a calm and measured approach in relations between the two countries. According to him, emotions should not become a reason for a definitive breakdown in dialogue. “We are convinced that diplomacy must prevail over emotions,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized.

He also stated that Ukraine is not giving up on its efforts to improve relations with South Korea. Kyiv is ready to return to constructive dialogue, even if it takes some time. “Despite Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to resuming constructive dialogue—even if it takes time,” Tykhyi said.

Thus, Kyiv does not plan to close the diplomatic channel with South Korea. The Ukrainian side expects that once the current situation is resolved, the two countries will be able to return to normal and constructive communication. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi in comments to journalists.

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