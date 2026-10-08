On the evening of October 8, air defense forces were deployed in Lutsk due to a Russian drone moving toward the city.

At approximately 8:16 p.m., an air raid alert was issued in the Lutsk and Kamin-Kashirsky districts.

City Council Secretary Razumovsky reported that a Russian jet drone was heading toward Lutsk. The Ukrainian Air Force also reported the drone heading toward the city.

At the time of publication, no official information regarding the possible consequences of the attack was available.

This was reported by 24TV.

In Kyiv, subway service came to a complete halt on October 8. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the consequences of the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

Read us on