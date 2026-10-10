Over the past day, Russian occupiers lost 1,420 soldiers and more than 1,500 UAVs, according to the General Staff

Over the past day, on October 9, Russian terrorist forces lost 1,420 personnel. Thus, the enemy’s total losses in the war against Ukraine have now reached approximately 1,550,910 personnel.



Also on October 9, 2026, Russian invaders lost:

four tanks—total losses since the full-scale invasion began have reached 12,406;

six armored combat vehicles—25,515 units;

50 artillery systems—51,000 units;

two multiple-launch rocket systems—2,201 units

six air defense systems—1,699 units

nine ground-based robotic systems—2,917 units

1,591 operational-tactical-level UAVs – 556,926 units

534 vehicles and tankers – 160,946 units

two special-purpose vehicles – 4,812 units

As a reminder, a soldier from the interceptor battery with the call sign “Miami,” who serves in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko, used a droneinterceptor drone, at an altitude of 5,500 meters.

The “Sova” crew of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed 25 aerial targets belonging to Russian forces in 30 hours of combat operations. Ukrainian pilots used STING interceptor drones to locate and shoot down enemy drones in mid-air.

A Ukrainian Mirage 2000-5F shot down a Russian “Banderole” missile for the first time.

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