Following the Russian strike on two passenger buses in Kramatorsk, some of the victims have not yet been identified due to the severity of their injuries.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 30 people were killed in the attack, and another 20 were wounded. The General Staff warns that the death toll may rise.

The strike also damaged apartment buildings and cars.

The General Staff emphasized that the Russian attack targeted the civilian population and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the evening of October 8, a Russian drone crashed onto the grounds of the “Umka” school in the village of Sviatopetrivske, Kyiv Oblast.

Following the Russian strike on the warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

In Russia, the massive attack on Ukraine was cynically called a “retaliatory strike.”

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