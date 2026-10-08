In the Kherson region, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone

There are still 132 children in the deoccupied territory of the Kherson region who are located in the mandatory evacuation zone. Some of the children have not yet been evacuated due to constant Russian shelling, drone attacks, and mined routes.

In the de-occupied part of the Kherson region, 132 children remain in settlements where mandatory evacuation is in effect. These include areas in the Kherson, Beryslav, and Kakhovka districts. According to her, authorities have imposed mandatory evacuation in certain settlements due to the dangerous situation there. They have also banned families with children from entering these areas. “Due to the complex security situation in certain settlements in the Kherson, Beryslav, and Kakhovka districts, mandatory evacuation of the population has been implemented, and families with children are prohibited from entering. Currently, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone,” Osmanova noted.

Most of the children remain in the Kherson community, where 125 children are currently located. At the same time, 540 children have already been evacuated from the community. Two more children remain in the Miliv community, from which 14 children were previously evacuated. Two children are still in Beryslav. Three more children remain in the village of Stanislav.

Regarding the children from Beryslav and Stanislav, courts have already issued rulings to remove them from their parents’ care without terminating parental rights. The reason was the parents’ refusal to evacuate the children from dangerous areas. However, these rulings have not yet been enforced. The reason is the complex security situation. Evacuation teams cannot simply drive into a settlement, pick up the children, and leave. Each such route requires separate preparation and risk assessment. “Evacuations are complicated by mined routes, the threat of Russian drone strikes, and artillery shelling. Each such operation requires special caution and careful coordination,” Osmanova explained.

Despite the danger, evacuations from the Kherson region continue. The main goal is to get people out of areas that are regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Special attention is given to children. That is why the issue of their evacuation remains under constant monitoring by the Kherson Regional State Administration. Authorities emphasize that it is dangerous to remain in settlements where a mandatory evacuation has been declared. Russian troops regularly attack the Kherson region with drones and artillery, and some routes remain mined.

Therefore, evacuation teams are working with the utmost caution to simultaneously remove people from danger without putting the evacuation personnel themselves at risk. This was reported by Elvina Osmanova, head of the Department of Internal and Information Policy of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

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