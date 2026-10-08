Russians struck a car with a drone in Kramatorsk; two people were killed

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in the central part of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. There were two people in the car—both were killed in the strike.

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops struck a civilian car in the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, with a drone. Two people were in the car at the time of the attack. Both were killed. “On the evening of October 8, in the central part of Kramatorsk, Russian forces struck a civilian car with a drone; there were two people inside. Unfortunately, both were killed,” according to a statement from the city council.

The council also emphasized that Russian troops continue to attack the city’s civilian population. According to the Kramatorsk City Council, at least 35 people were killed in Kramatorsk on October 8 as a result of Russian attacks. The city council did not specify exactly how many attacks occurred during the day or what other consequences they caused. At the same time, they once again urged city residents not to ignore air raid sirens and to ensure their own safety.

Kramatorsk remains one of the cities in Donetsk Oblast that regularly comes under Russian attack. Russian troops use various types of weapons, including drones, to attack the city. This time, the strike hit a civilian vehicle in the city center. Two people were killed as a result of the attack, according to the Kramatorsk City Council.

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