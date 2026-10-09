Poland ends air operation after Russia’s attack on Ukraine — Interia

In Poland, military aviation operations launched to protect the airspace during strikes by Russia, the aggressor state, on targets in western Ukraine have ended. As Interia reports, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said that no violations of the country’s airspace were recorded.

Warnings for border voivodeships

After 23:00, Poland’s Government Security Centre sent SMS alerts to residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships due to the Russian air attack in Ukraine. The messages stated that military aviation was operating in Polish airspace.

Later, the centre also warned of the threat of an air attack and urged people to find a safe place and follow the instructions of the services. Before midnight, the previous alerts were cancelled, but later residents of the same regions again received a message about the operation of Polish aviation. Before 01:00, the RCB reported that the air attack in Ukraine had ended and that there was no threat on Polish territory.

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Airports resumed operations

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency reported that the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów temporarily suspended operations to ensure freedom of action for military aviation. After midnight, both airports resumed flight operations.

The Operational Command also reported that ground air defence and radar reconnaissance systems had returned to their standard operating mode. The Polish military said it continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine and is ready to ensure the security of the country’s airspace.

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