President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to expand Ukraine’s access to the Starlink satellite service following a strike by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — on Kramatorsk. At least 35 people were killed in the attack, which struck two public buses. This was reported by The Guardian.

Call regarding Starlink

Speaking to journalists in Pryluky, Zelenskyy said expanded access to Starlink would help Ukraine target Russian ballistic missile launchers. He also criticised Washington, saying the United States had shown insufficient willingness to help Ukraine while seeking to develop economic ties with Russia and mediate in the war.

“Open Starlink for Ukraine. You opened it when you responded to Iran... I said quite openly: give it to us, help us defend our skies and dominate there. Then Putin will sit down at the negotiating table,” the president said.

Casualty data and negotiations

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he was appalled by the wave of attacks on civilians in Ukraine over the past four days, including the strike on two buses. According to Zelenskyy, 78 people have been killed and another 215 injured in strikes on Ukraine over the past two days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation would travel to the United States on Friday and Saturday for talks in Florida. The president called on US President Donald Trump to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and said he expected Kyiv’s European partners to join the contacts.

Among the participants in the talks, Zelenskyy named his administration chief Kyrylo Budanov, as well as Rustem Umerov, Serhii Kyslytsia and Davyd Arakhamia. US officials said they planned to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war prosperity plan and other aspects of the war.

NATO also announced annual nuclear deterrence exercises in Italy, to be held from October 13 to 23 with the participation of 17 countries.

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