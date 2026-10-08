A house burned down in Sofiivska Borshchahivka following an attack by Russia

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, a Russian attack damaged residential buildings. One private home burned down, windows were shattered in two neighboring high-rises, and cars were also damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, residential buildings in the private sector were damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Initial reports indicated that homes in the private sector had sustained damage from the attack. Authorities began assessing the exact extent of the damage on site and verifying information about possible casualties.

Later, Medvid provided new details. According to him, one private home was completely burned down. Windows were shattered in two nearby high-rise buildings. Cars parked nearby were also damaged. Debris also damaged other homes in the residential area. Currently, emergency services continue to work at the scene to address the aftermath of the Russian attack.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. “According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Medvid said.

The official also urged residents not to approach the areas where debris fell. He emphasized that dangerous objects may remain there following the attack. “I urge residents to be cautious, stay away from areas where debris has fallen, and remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over,” Medvid noted.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people—Zelenskyy.

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle in the central part of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Two people were in the car—both were killed in the strike.

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